    D.C. National Guard Adjutant General on his 42 years, visualization, and a stronger diversified force [Image 4 of 4]

    D.C. National Guard Adjutant General on his 42 years, visualization, and a stronger diversified force

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Aaron R. Dean II, The Adjutant General of the District of Columbia National Guard, drafts a letter following an end-of-day meeting at the D.C. Armory, Feb. 6, 2024. As the principal advisor to the Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Dean overseas all aspects and impacts of legislation, policies, procedures, and programs. He celebrates 42 years of service next month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    This work, D.C. National Guard Adjutant General on his 42 years, visualization, and a stronger diversified force [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

