D.C. National Guard Adjutant General on his 42 years, visualization, and a stronger diversified force

Brig. Gen. Aaron R. Dean II, The Adjutant General of the District of Columbia National Guard, drafts a letter following an end-of-day meeting at the D.C. Armory, Feb. 6, 2024. As the principal advisor to the Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Dean overseas all aspects and impacts of legislation, policies, procedures, and programs. He celebrates 42 years of service next month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

