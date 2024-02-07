U.S. Airmen attend the “Vets-to-Industry” Military Transition Resource Event hosted by Mr. Matthew Paul Langseth, military veteran program coordinator, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2024. The event covered local resources that support transitioning service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
