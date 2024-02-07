Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vets-to-Industry Military Transition Resource Event [Image 4 of 5]

    Vets-to-Industry Military Transition Resource Event

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Cooke 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen attend the “Vets-to-Industry” Military Transition Resource Event hosted by Mr. Matthew Paul Langseth, military veteran program coordinator, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2024. The event covered national resources that support local transitioning service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8235748
    VIRIN: 240201-F-VP642-1017
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Vets-to-Industry Military Transition Resource Event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    veterans
    air force veterans
    vets to industry
    seperating service members
    military transition resource event

