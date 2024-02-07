U.S. Airmen attend the “Vets-to-Industry” Military Transition Resource Event hosted by Mr. Matthew Paul Langseth, military veteran program coordinator, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2024. Langseth highlighted the City of Tucson DoD Skillbridge Internship Program to separating service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2024 18:28
|Photo ID:
|8235747
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-VP642-1023
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vets-to-Industry Military Transition Resource Event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
