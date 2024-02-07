Mr. Matthew Paul Langseth, military veteran program coordinator, speaks to attendants of the “Vets-to-Industry” Military Transition Resource Event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2024. Langseth elaborated on the topic of house hunting to separating service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 18:28 Photo ID: 8235745 VIRIN: 240201-F-VP642-1047 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.38 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vets-to-Industry Military Transition Resource Event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.