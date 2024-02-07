Musician 3rd Class Jeff Spaniola, a bass instrumentalist, received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement award and collage for outstanding service while at U.S. Fleet Forces Band. Fleet Forces Band is the musical representative for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and also regularly deploys to Central and South America (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Winifield Dawkins).
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2024 17:52
|Photo ID:
|8235740
|VIRIN:
|231214-N-AN678-8890
|Resolution:
|3762x2835
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musician 3rd Class Jeff Spaniola Award Ceremony, by PO1 Winifield Dawkins II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Musician
LEAVE A COMMENT