    Musician 3rd Class Jeff Spaniola Award Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Winifield Dawkins II 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

    Musician 3rd Class Jeff Spaniola, a bass instrumentalist, received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement award and collage for outstanding service while at U.S. Fleet Forces Band. Fleet Forces Band is the musical representative for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and also regularly deploys to Central and South America (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Winifield Dawkins).

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 17:52
    Photo ID: 8235740
    VIRIN: 231214-N-AN678-8890
    Resolution: 3762x2835
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 3rd Class Jeff Spaniola Award Ceremony, by PO1 Winifield Dawkins II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Musician

    Awards
    Musician
    Navy Band
    NAM
    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

