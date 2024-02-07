Musician 3rd Class Jeff Spaniola Award Ceremony

Musician 3rd Class Jeff Spaniola, a bass instrumentalist, received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement award and collage for outstanding service while at U.S. Fleet Forces Band. Fleet Forces Band is the musical representative for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and also regularly deploys to Central and South America (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Winifield Dawkins).

Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US