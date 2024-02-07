Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UK Ministry of Defence Partners with NHHC to Recover Artifact from USS Jacob Jones [Image 2 of 3]

    UK Ministry of Defence Partners with NHHC to Recover Artifact from USS Jacob Jones

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Nelson 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 22, 2024) The U.K. Ministry of Defence’s Salvage and Marine Operations (SALMO) unit successfully conducted a survey of the historic WWI wreck of the Tucker-class destroyer USS Jacob Jones (DD-61) in the Atlantic Ocean on Jan. 22, 2024. The operation, carried out at the behest of Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) and with pivotal support from the U.S. Embassy in London, led to the recovery of the ship's bell. NHHC, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for preserving, analyzing, and disseminating U.S. naval history and heritage. (Photo courtesy Ministry of Defence)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 17:59
    Photo ID: 8235737
    VIRIN: 240122-N-WO404-8940
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UK Ministry of Defence Partners with NHHC to Recover Artifact from USS Jacob Jones [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jonathan Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UK Ministry of Defence Partners with NHHC to Recover Artifact from USS Jacob Jones
    UK Ministry of Defence Partners with NHHC to Recover Artifact from USS Jacob Jones
    UK Ministry of Defence Partners with NHHC to Recover Artifact from USS Jacob Jones

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    UK Ministry of Defence Partners with NHHC to Recover Artifact from USS Jacob Jones

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT