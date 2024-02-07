Welcome Aboard Musician 1st Class Matt Aiello

Musician 1st Class Matt Aiello, a flute/piccolo instrumentalist assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band (USFFB), poses for a photograph onboard Naval Station Norfolk. MU1 Aiello recently transferred to USFFB after completing a successful tour with Navy Band Northeast. The band, the musical representative for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and regularly deploys to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Winnie Dawkins).

