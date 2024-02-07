Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Aboard Musician 1st Class Matt Aiello

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Winifield Dawkins II 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

    Musician 1st Class Matt Aiello, a flute/piccolo instrumentalist assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band (USFFB), poses for a photograph onboard Naval Station Norfolk. MU1 Aiello recently transferred to USFFB after completing a successful tour with Navy Band Northeast. The band, the musical representative for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and regularly deploys to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Winnie Dawkins).

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8235715
    VIRIN: 240111-N-AN678-4375
    Resolution: 3376x4867
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

