Musician 1st Class Matt Aiello, a flute/piccolo instrumentalist assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band (USFFB), poses for a photograph onboard Naval Station Norfolk. MU1 Aiello recently transferred to USFFB after completing a successful tour with Navy Band Northeast. The band, the musical representative for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and regularly deploys to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Winnie Dawkins).
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2024 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8235715
|VIRIN:
|240111-N-AN678-4375
|Resolution:
|3376x4867
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome Aboard Musician 1st Class Matt Aiello, by PO1 Winifield Dawkins II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Musician
