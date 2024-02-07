NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024

Yorktown, Va. (February 7, 2024) A member of the Incident Management Team onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown reviews message traffic during an activation of the installation’s Emergency Operations Center as part of the larger Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CS-SC24). CS-SC24 is an annual, two-part force protection exercise conducted by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all CONUS Navy installations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

