NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024

Yorktown, Va. (February 7, 2024) Jeremy Johns, Emergency Operations Center Manager at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown transmits message traffic to the installation as part of the larger Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CS-SC24). CS-SC24 is an annual, two-part force protection exercise conducted by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all CONUS Navy installations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US