NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024

Yorktown, Va. (February 7, 2024) Robert Ituarte, Emergency Operations Center Director and Jeremy Johns, Emergency Operations Center Manager review planning materials at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. NWS Yorktown’s was staffed as part of the larger Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CS-SC24). CS-SC24 is an annual, two-part force protection exercise conducted by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all CONUS Navy installations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

