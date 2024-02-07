Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 [Image 1 of 9]

    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (February 7, 2024) Robert Ituarte, Emergency Operations Center Director and Jeremy Johns, Emergency Operations Center Manager review planning materials at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. NWS Yorktown’s was staffed as part of the larger Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CS-SC24). CS-SC24 is an annual, two-part force protection exercise conducted by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all CONUS Navy installations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 15:40
    Photo ID: 8235704
    VIRIN: 240207-N-TG517-8304
    Resolution: 4288x3501
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CS-SC24
    Naval Weasons Station Yorktown
    Exercise Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT