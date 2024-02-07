A KC-135R Stratotanker belonging to the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s fleet sits on the flight line at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Feb. 10, 2024. The mission of the 117 ARW is to provide quality worldwide air refueling, airlift, support, logistics, intelligence, and medical services in support of its community, state, and the nation with its KC-135R Stratotanker fleet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 14:13 Photo ID: 8235674 VIRIN: 240210-Z-FG097-1155 Resolution: 1912x2869 Size: 1.97 MB Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The sun rises on the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135R Stratotanker fleet [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.