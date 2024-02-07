Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey Small Arms Gun Shoot [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Dewey Small Arms Gun Shoot

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240210-N-KW492-1169 (Feb. 10, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA
    Lt. Elijah Jones, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, fires an M4 carbine during a small arms gun shoot on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 10. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 05:21
    Photo ID: 8235404
    VIRIN: 240210-N-KW492-1169
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 976.8 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Small Arms Gun Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Dewey (DDG 105)

