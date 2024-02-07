USS Dewey Small Arms Gun Shoot

240210-N-KW492-1198 (Feb. 10, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA
Fire Controlman 3rd Class Dylan Chase from Jupiter, Florida, scores a target during a small arms gun shoot on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 10. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
