240210-N-KW492-1198 (Feb. 10, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA

Fire Controlman 3rd Class Dylan Chase from Jupiter, Florida, scores a target during a small arms gun shoot on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 10. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 05:21 Photo ID: 8235402 VIRIN: 240210-N-KW492-1198 Resolution: 5100x3400 Size: 885.1 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: JUPITER, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Small Arms Gun Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.