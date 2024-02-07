Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Replenishment at Sea on the USS Green Bay [Image 4 of 6]

    Replenishment at Sea on the USS Green Bay

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy Sailors with the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), transport cargo delivered from the USS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) during a replenishment at sea, aboard the USS Green Bay in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 8, 2024. The replenishment at sea provided Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors aboard the USS Green Bay with food, supplies, fuel, and mail. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 06:08
    Photo ID: 8235390
    VIRIN: 240208-M-MJ391-1296
    Resolution: 6586x4391
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment at Sea on the USS Green Bay [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Replenishment at Sea on the USS Green Bay
    Replenishment at Sea on the USS Green Bay
    Replenishment at Sea on the USS Green Bay
    Replenishment at Sea on the USS Green Bay
    Replenishment at Sea on the USS Green Bay
    Replenishment at Sea on the USS Green Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    31st MEU
    LPD 20
    USN
    T-AKE 7
    LHA 6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT