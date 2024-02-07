U.S. Navy SH-60 Sea Hawk pilots with the assault amphibious ship USS America (LHA 6), deliver cargo from the USS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) to sailors with the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a replenishment at sea, aboard the USS Green Bay in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 8, 2024. The replenishment at sea provided Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors aboard the USS Green Bay with food, supplies, fuel, and mail. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 06:13 Photo ID: 8235387 VIRIN: 240208-M-MJ391-1030 Resolution: 3867x5800 Size: 1.12 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Replenishment at Sea on the USS Green Bay [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.