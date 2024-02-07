USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean.

240206-N-EJ843-2259 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 6, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Daniel Dunham, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), load M4 rifle rounds before participating in a live fire exercise, Feb. 6, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

