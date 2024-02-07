Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    240206-N-EJ843-2005 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 6, 2023) – Ens. Garrett Peal, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), fires an M4 rifle during a live fire exercise, Feb. 6, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 01:58
    Photo ID: 8235371
    VIRIN: 240206-N-EJ843-2005
    Resolution: 5736x3824
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRAINING
    DDG 119
    USS DELBERT D. BLACK
    M4 GUN SHOOT

