USS America Conducts Flight Operations WIth the 31st MEU

PACIFIC OCEAN (February 11, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Robert Miller, from Palatka, Florida, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), launches a F-35B Lightning II aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE), off of the ships flight deck while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN