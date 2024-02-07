Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations WIth the 31st MEU [Image 3 of 4]

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations WIth the 31st MEU

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (February 11, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Zachary Phillips, from San Jose, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), signals a clear flight deck prior to the launch of a F-35B Lightning II aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE), while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations WIth the 31st MEU [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    USS America (LHA 6)

