PACIFIC OCEAN (February 11, 2024) A F-35B Lightning II aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE), takes off of the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 02:26 Photo ID: 8235366 VIRIN: 240210-N-BX791-1073 Resolution: 5232x2332 Size: 1.75 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations WIth the 31st MEU [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.