USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean.

240206-N-EJ843-1059 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 6, 2023) Sailors participate in a fire fighting drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Feb. 6, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

