    USS America Conducts a Vertical Replinishment [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America Conducts a Vertical Replinishment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman James Young, from Ashland, Ohio, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), unties a pallet during a vertical replenishment with the dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7) while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 8. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

