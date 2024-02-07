USS Delbert D. Black Departs Las Palmas, Spain.

240204-N-EJ843-2042 LAS PALMAS, Spain (Feb. 4, 2024) – Culinary Specialist 1st Class Ronald Rhodes, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), stands watch as the ship departs Las Palmas, Spain, Feb. 4, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

