    III MEF Visits USS America [Image 2 of 2]

    III MEF Visits USS America

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2024) Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) and Amphibious Squadron 11 in the ship’s conference room, February 7. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    This work, III MEF Visits USS America [Image 2 of 2], by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marines
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    Distinguished Visitor
    USS America (LHA 6)

