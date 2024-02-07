USS Delbert D. Black Departs Las Palmas, Spain.

240204-N-EJ843-2014 LAS PALMAS, Spain (Feb. 4, 2024) – Ens. Nathaniel Wilson, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), stands watch in the pilot house as the ship departs Las Palmas, Spain, Feb. 4, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

