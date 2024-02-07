240204-N-EJ843-1032 LAS PALMAS, Spain (Feb. 4, 2024) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) overlook the pier as the ship pulls into Las Palmas, Spain, Feb. 4, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

LAS PALMAS, ES

This work, USS Delbert D. Black Pulls into Las Palmas, Spain.