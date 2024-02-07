Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass addresses the audience during the memorial service for the fifth Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Robert D. Gaylor, Feb. 10, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Gaylor spent more than seven decades improving the Air Force through its people. He was an active proponent of professional military education and frequently delivered seminars in-person and online until his passing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.1817 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 22:50 Photo ID: 8235313 VIRIN: 240210-F-GY993-7777 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 31.28 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fifth Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Robert D. Gaylor Laid to Rest [Image 9 of 9], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.