USS America Conducts Routine Maintenance

EAST CHINA SEA (February 6, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) and Sgt. Olayinka Okemakinde, center, from New York, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), perform maintenance on a diesel hydraulic power supply unit in the hangar bay while conducting routine operations in the East China Sea, February 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

