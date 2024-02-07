Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 17:27 Photo ID: 8235196 VIRIN: 240210-A-OK577-8472 Resolution: 4694x1766 Size: 3.81 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team flies at the 187th Fighter Wing Family Day [Image 9 of 9], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.