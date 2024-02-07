Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 17:27 Photo ID: 8235193 VIRIN: 240210-A-OK577-4743 Resolution: 1599x1304 Size: 1.05 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team flies at the 187th Fighter Wing Family Day [Image 9 of 9], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.