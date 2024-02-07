Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team flies at the 187th Fighter Wing Family Day [Image 2 of 9]

    The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team flies at the 187th Fighter Wing Family Day

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team flies at the 187th Fighter Wings Family day at Dannelly Field in Montgomery, Alabama on Feb. 10, 2024. (Alabama National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class William Frye.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 17:27
    Photo ID: 8235190
    VIRIN: 240210-A-OK577-5628
    Resolution: 4371x2608
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team flies at the 187th Fighter Wing Family Day [Image 9 of 9], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team flies at the 187th Fighter Wing Family Day
    The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team flies at the 187th Fighter Wing Family Day
    The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team flies at the 187th Fighter Wing Family Day
    The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team flies at the 187th Fighter Wing Family Day
    The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team flies at the 187th Fighter Wing Family Day
    The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team flies at the 187th Fighter Wing Family Day
    The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team flies at the 187th Fighter Wing Family Day
    The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team flies at the 187th Fighter Wing Family Day
    The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team flies at the 187th Fighter Wing Family Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    187th Fighter Wing
    Red Tails
    F-35 Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT