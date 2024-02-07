Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts simulated strait transit [Image 7 of 20]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts simulated strait transit

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Cassidy 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240209-N-YF131-1169 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Jonathan Powers, right, from Aubrey, Texas, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Demetri Defas, from Bronx, N.Y., track a simulated surface contact with a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a simulated strait transit in the Pacific Ocean. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 15:09
    Photo ID: 8235029
    VIRIN: 240209-N-YF131-1169
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts simulated strait transit [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    underway
    Abraham Lincoln
    aircraft carrier
    USN
    CVN72
    strait transit

