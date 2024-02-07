Abraham Lincoln conducts simulated strait transit

240209-N-YF131-1196 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Demetri Defas, from Bronx, N.Y., tracks simulated surface contacts with a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a simulated strait transit in the Pacific Ocean. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

