240209-N-YF131-1221 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Ryan Hardrath, from Antelope, Calif., signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, as it prepares to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a simulated strait transit. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 15:09 Photo ID: 8235025 VIRIN: 240209-N-YF131-1221 Resolution: 4782x3188 Size: 1.27 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts simulated strait transit [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.