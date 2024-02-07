Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Dustin Cammack 

    U.S. Southern Command

    MIAMI (Feb. 9, 2024) -- Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro is greeted by the commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Army Gen. Laura Richardson, upon arrival to SOUTHCOM headquarters. Del Toro visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leadership and discuss maritime security in Latin America and the Caribbean. (Photo by Lt. Col. Dustin Cammack, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Visits SOUTHCOM [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Dustin Cammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    maritime security
    SOUTHCOM
    Laura Richardson
    Carlos Del Toro

