MIAMI (Feb. 9, 2024) -- Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro talks with the commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Army Gen. Laura Richardson, upon arrival to SOUTHCOM headquarters. Del Toro visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leadership and discuss maritime security in Latin America and the Caribbean. (Photo by Lt. Col. Dustin Cammack, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 09:17 Photo ID: 8234967 VIRIN: 240209-A-OX517-1005 Resolution: 2712x1811 Size: 696.45 KB Location: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Visits SOUTHCOM [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Dustin Cammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.