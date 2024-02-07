U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing look out of a window on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 stationed at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, over an undisclosed location, Aug. 25, 2023. The incentive flight was part of a joint operation between the Alabama Army and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Faddis.)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2024 07:59
|Photo ID:
|8234942
|VIRIN:
|230825-Z-SX181-1173
|Resolution:
|2834x1892
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Incentive Flight [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Nicholas Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
