    U.S. Army Incentive Flight [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Army Incentive Flight

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Faddis 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Army Soldier looks out of a window during an incentive ride on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 stationed at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, over an undisclosed location, Aug. 25, 2023. The incentive flight was part of a joint operation between the Alabama Army and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Faddis.)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 08:01
    Photo ID: 8234941
    VIRIN: 230825-Z-SX181-1098
    Resolution: 3808x2542
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Incentive Flight [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Nicholas Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Incentive Flight
    Joint Operations
    Alabama Air National Guard
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    167th Theater Support Command

