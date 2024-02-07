BLT 1/1 conducts Kin Blue boat raid

U.S. Marine Corps pilots with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fly a UH-60 Venom over Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st MEU, during a boat raid exercise on Kin Blue training area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 3, 2023. The 31st MEU conducts exercises like boat raids to improve proficiency and integration between ground, air, and logistic elements of the MEU. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

Date Taken: 02.03.2024
Location: KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JP