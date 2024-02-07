U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, ride combat rubber raiding craft during a boat raid exercise in Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 3, 2024. Marines with BLT 1/1 conducted a raid exercise on Kin Blue training area to strengthen and refine company tactics and procedures when conducting ship to shore raids. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 05:06 Photo ID: 8234884 VIRIN: 240203-M-BI567-1618 Resolution: 7851x5237 Size: 3.14 MB Location: KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/1 conducts Kin Blue boat raid [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.