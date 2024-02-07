Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/1 conducts Kin Blue boat raid [Image 9 of 11]

    BLT 1/1 conducts Kin Blue boat raid

    KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, ride combat rubber raiding craft during a boat raid exercise in Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 3, 2024. Marines with BLT 1/1 conducted a raid exercise on Kin Blue training area to strengthen and refine company tactics and procedures when conducting ship to shore raids. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

