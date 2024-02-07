U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ethan Melvin, a machine gunner with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides suppression during a boat raid exercise at Kin Blue training area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 3, 2024. Marines with BLT 1/1 conducted a raid exercise on Kin Blue training area to strengthen and refine company tactics and procedures when conducting ship to shore raids. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 05:06 Photo ID: 8234865 VIRIN: 240203-M-BI567-1463 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 4.97 MB Location: KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/1 conducts Kin Blue boat raid [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.