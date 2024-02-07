United States Navy Band performs for students at Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport, Louisiana

240208-N-PN185-1004 – Shreveport, Louisiana (Feb. 8, 2024) - Lieutenant Junior Grade David Drescher, a native of Hammond, Indiana, conducts a performance for students at Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, as part of the United States Navy Band’s 2024 national tour. The Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

