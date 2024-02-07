Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Navy Band performs for students at Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport, Louisiana [Image 8 of 8]

    United States Navy Band performs for students at Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport, Louisiana

    SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown  

    U.S. Navy Band

    240208-N-PN185-1004 – Shreveport, Louisiana (Feb. 8, 2024) - Lieutenant Junior Grade David Drescher, a native of Hammond, Indiana, conducts a performance for students at Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, as part of the United States Navy Band’s 2024 national tour. The Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 22:19
    Photo ID: 8234731
    VIRIN: 240208-N-PN185-1004
    Resolution: 6447x4298
    Size: 28.7 MB
    Location: SHREVEPORT, LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Navy Band performs for students at Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport, Louisiana [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States Navy Band performs for students at Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport, Louisiana
    United States Navy Band performs for students at Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport, Louisiana
    United States Navy Band performs for students at Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport, Louisiana
    United States Navy Band performs for students at Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport, Louisiana
    United States Navy Band performs for students at Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport, Louisiana
    United States Navy Band performs for students at Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport, Louisiana
    United States Navy Band performs for students at Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport, Louisiana
    United States Navy Band performs for students at Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport, Louisiana

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT