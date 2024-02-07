SAN DIEGO (February 9, 2024) — PCU John L. Canley (ESB 6) enters San Diego Harbor Feb. 9. The latest Expeditionary Sea Base is named for Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley on May 11 who was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2018 for his actions in 1968 during the battle Hue City, Vietnam. The ship will join the active fleet Feb. 17, with a commissioning ceremony at Naval Base Coronado’s Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 20:27
|Photo ID:
|8234709
|VIRIN:
|240209-N-NT811-1009
|Resolution:
|3000x1798
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PCU John L. Canley Arrives in San Diego for Commissioning [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS
