    PCU John L. Canley Arrives in San Diego for Commissioning [Image 2 of 2]

    PCU John L. Canley Arrives in San Diego for Commissioning

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Faram 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (February 9, 2024) — PCU John L. Canley (ESB 6) enters San Diego Harbor Feb. 9. The latest Expeditionary Sea Base is named for Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley on May 11 who was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2018 for his actions in 1968 during the battle Hue City, Vietnam. The ship will join the active fleet Feb. 17, with a commissioning ceremony at Naval Base Coronado’s Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 20:27
    Photo ID: 8234709
    VIRIN: 240209-N-NT811-1009
    Resolution: 3000x1798
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Amphibious
    Marines
    ESB
    Expeditionary Sea Base

