The crew of a U.S. Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter crew airlift a commercial mariner from the motor vessel Antwerpen Express 50 nautical miles off of Saipan in 7-foot seas and winds of 16 mph on Feb. 9, 2024. He was delivered to the capable hands of emergency medical responders from Guam Fire Rescue at Naval Hospital Guam. They further transported him to Guam Memorial Hospital in stable condition. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 19:53 Photo ID: 8234668 VIRIN: 240209-G-G0020-2017 Resolution: 2000x2668 Size: 6.51 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard, Navy Helicopter Squadron execute critical medical evacuation of Filipino mariner offshore of Saipan [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.