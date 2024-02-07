240207-N-PN185-1023 – Arlington, Texas (Feb. 7, 2024) - Captain Kenneth Collins, commanding officer / leader of the United States Navy Band, shakes hands with an audience member following the Navy Band’s 2024 national tour concert at the Arlington ISD Center for Visual and Performing Arts. The unit will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 19:37 Photo ID: 8234643 VIRIN: 240207-N-PN185-1023 Resolution: 6644x4429 Size: 17.62 MB Location: ARLINGTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United States Navy Band performs at Arlington (TX) ISD Center for Visual and Performing Arts [Image 23 of 23], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.