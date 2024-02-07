Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Navy Band performs at Arlington (TX) ISD Center for Visual and Performing Arts [Image 20 of 23]

    United States Navy Band performs at Arlington (TX) ISD Center for Visual and Performing Arts

    ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown  

    U.S. Navy Band

    240207-N-PN185-1022 – Arlington, Texas (Feb. 7, 2024) - Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez, from San Antonio, Texas, speaks with an audience member following the United States Navy Band 2024 national tour concert at the Arlington ISD Center for Visual and Performing Arts. The Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

