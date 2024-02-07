LAAD Gunners Provide Layered Defense Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, use an FIM-92 Stinger and a Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System to defend against unmanned aerial systems threats during a strait transit exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 12, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

